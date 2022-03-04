Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%.
NYSE SQM opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.
SQM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.