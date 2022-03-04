Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

NYSE SQM opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

