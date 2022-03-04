Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 48,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,662 shares.The stock last traded at $74.01 and had previously closed at $73.60.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

