SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95.
In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
