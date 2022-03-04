SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

