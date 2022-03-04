SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.