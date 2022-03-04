SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $339.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge is exposed to logistics and supply-chain issues, which results in higher ocean freight costs. These might have an adverse effect on SolarEdge’s revenues and other financial results. SolarEdge faces foreign currency exchange risk which could have an adverse effect on SolarEdge’s profitability and financial condition. Also, political instabilities and armed conflicts in and around Israel pose serious threats that may hamper its business operations. The repeal of the peace treaty between Israel and other nations might hurt the stock, which also faces foreign exchange risks. SolarEdge holds a weak solvency position. However, its second factory in Korea for manufacturing 2 Gigawatt (GW) cells will enable the company to boost its growth in the Li-Ion batteries space. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.21.

SEDG stock opened at $301.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a 200-day moving average of $287.65. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

