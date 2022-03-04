SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.52. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
