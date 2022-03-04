SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.52. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.