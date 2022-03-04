Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.79) and traded as low as GBX 580.40 ($7.79). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.79), with a volume of 68,853 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 580.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 580.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.41.
About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH)
