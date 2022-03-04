Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 1.5%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.63 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.32). 137,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 444,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).
The stock has a market cap of £52.37 million and a PE ratio of -15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Sosandar (LON:SOS)
