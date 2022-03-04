Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 1.5%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.63 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.32). 137,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 444,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The stock has a market cap of £52.37 million and a PE ratio of -15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

