Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.