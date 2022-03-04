Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.65% of Southern First Bancshares worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

