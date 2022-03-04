Soverain Reaches Market Cap of $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Soverain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Soverain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00195187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00333184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00053542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Soverain (CRYPTO:SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

