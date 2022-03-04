SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 350,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,345,971 shares.The stock last traded at $40.46 and had previously closed at $40.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after buying an additional 198,189 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.