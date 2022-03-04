Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

