Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.46

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 86367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

