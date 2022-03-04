Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $63.04. 1,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 1.21. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,727 shares of company stock worth $11,078,489 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 44.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

