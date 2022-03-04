SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 49.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

