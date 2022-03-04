Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a report released on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Square’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Shares of Square stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 368.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,007 shares of company stock worth $3,020,504. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after buying an additional 385,685 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

