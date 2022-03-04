Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 22,108 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 86,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

