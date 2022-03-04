Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 191.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Manchester United worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 614.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 574,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 264,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 376,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 160,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 810,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $554.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

