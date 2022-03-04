Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth $216,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $584.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.09 and its 200-day moving average is $597.49. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

