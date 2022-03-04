Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $315,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,451. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

