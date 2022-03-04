Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

