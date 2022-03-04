SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will announce $7.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $22.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,367. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

