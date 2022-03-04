StableXSwap Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001553 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $8.73 million and $23.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,202.85 or 1.00026200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00082076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014225 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

