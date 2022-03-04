Stacey A. Walker Sells 1,080 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTV opened at $62.88 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

