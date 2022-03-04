Stacey A. Walker Sells 1,080 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FTV opened at $62.88 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
