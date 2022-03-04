Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.70 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $3,499.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00228601 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003312 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00075865 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,501,913 coins and its circulating supply is 124,962,868 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

