Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.88. 229,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

