State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,289,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $23.46. 424,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. The company has a market cap of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

