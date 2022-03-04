State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,339 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,738. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.55 and its 200-day moving average is $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

