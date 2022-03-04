State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,539 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.15. 70,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,441. The company has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

