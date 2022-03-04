Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 840.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.