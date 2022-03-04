Stephen Welton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($22.22) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($111,096.20).

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,915.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,088.43. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,543 ($20.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($33.45).

ICP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,885 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($34.15) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

