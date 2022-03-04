Stephens Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $26.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

PNTG opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.57. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

