Steve Bennetts Acquires 6,270 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,177.78).

Steve Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actual Experience alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts acquired 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,145.76 ($13,612.99).

ACT stock opened at GBX 13.05 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.69. The stock has a market cap of £7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. Actual Experience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.05 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.