Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

