Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.
Novartis stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novartis (Get Rating)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.