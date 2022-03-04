Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Select Medical Call Options (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,721% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

SEM opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Select Medical by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.