StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
GPL stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.66.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
