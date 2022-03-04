StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GPL stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.66.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

