StockNews.com Downgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
JYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.
NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.23 million, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Joint during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
