StockNews.com Downgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

JYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.23 million, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Joint during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.