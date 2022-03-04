StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.32.
About BGSF (Get Rating)
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
