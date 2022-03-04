StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BGSF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BGSF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

