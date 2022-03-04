StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 188.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

