StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

