StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.79.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.