StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LCNB by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

