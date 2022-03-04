StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NKSH stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Bankshares by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

