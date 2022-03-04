StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

