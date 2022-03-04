StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
