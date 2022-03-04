StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTIC stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

