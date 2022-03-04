StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.48 and a beta of 0.31. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.17%.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
