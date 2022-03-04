StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.48 and a beta of 0.31. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PCTEL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCTEL by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

