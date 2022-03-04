StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David L. Eytcheson purchased 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

