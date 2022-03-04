StockNews.com Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.60.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $185.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $183.66 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

