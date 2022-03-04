StockNews.com Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. raised their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. Belden has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after buying an additional 106,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

